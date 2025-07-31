WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX: Japan's Largest Web3 Event, 2025

Date:

August 25th-26th, 2025

Venue:

Prince Park Tower Hotel, Tokyo, Japan (〒105-8563, Shibakoen 4-8-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo)ザ・プリンスパークタワーTokyo）

Organizer:

CoinPost

Guests:

Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom CEO)

Yoshitaka Kitao (SBI Holdings Chairman and CEO)

Yuriko Koike (Governor of Tokyo)

Event Overview:

WebX 2025 is Japan's most influential Web3 conference and a prominent Web3 event in Asia.

Now in its third year, the conference will be held at the Prince Hotel beneath Tokyo Tower from August 25th to 26th. It is expected to attract over 1,000 companies and over 100 exhibitors, with over 150 side events scheduled in Tokyo.

As a global Web3 event, WebX focuses on blockchain, crypto assets, and cutting-edge technologies, deeply cultivating the Japanese market and promoting business innovation.

Highlights:

High-level Dialogue: Arthur Hayes will be on hand to share his latest industry insights. Decision-makers from regulatory agencies such as the Financial Services Agency and the Governor of Tokyo will engage in face-to-face discussions with renowned projects to explore the potential applications of blockchain technology in finance, public policy, and across industries, paving the way for the future development of Web3 in Japan. For more details, please see the guest list and agenda.

Global Collaboration: Bringing together traditional financial giants, government officials, startups, and global investors, the event will break down national and industry barriers to promote the critical role of Web3 technology in international cooperation, particularly fostering technology-driven collaboration in complex international situations.

Business Matchmaking: Through booth presentations, keynote speeches, business negotiation areas, and high-end social events (such as VIP dinners and official parties), we will foster strategic collaborations between Web2 and Web3 companies and help overseas projects enter the Japanese market.

Innovation Showcase: Over 100 exhibitors will showcase the latest achievements in the integration of blockchain, NFTs, the metaverse, and AI, covering finance, gaming, digital identity, and other fields, showcasing the diverse applications of the Web3 ecosystem.

In addition, on August 22nd, the WebX Fintech EXPO, co-hosted by SBI Group, Japan's BlackRock, will be held adjacent to the Osaka Expo. This prelude to the conference will focus on next-generation financial markets, attracting financial industry leaders, startups, and regulators to discuss the future of blockchain-enabled finance.

Side events such as Japan Blockchain Week and Solana Super Tokyo further enrich the WebX ecosystem, providing attendees with a comprehensive and immersive experience, from technical discussions to cultural experiences. Whether seeking business opportunities, gaining insight into industry trends, or expanding global connections, WebX 2025 is a must-attend event.

Event link: https://webx-asia.com/

Exclusive ticket discount link: