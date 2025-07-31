CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case-by-case approval process and achieve automatic listing. The proposal states that if a crypto asset has been trading in futures on a regulated market for at least six months, the relevant ETF would qualify for listing. The proposal also requires collateralized ETFs to develop a liquidity risk management plan when more than 15% of the ETF's assets are not immediately redeemable.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.