Tether: Total holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds have exceeded $127 billion, with Q2 net profit of approximately $4.9 billion

PANews reported on July 31st that Tether International Limited (TIL) today released its Q2 2025 attestation report, according to its official blog. The report shows that USDT issuance exceeded $13.4 billion in Q2 2025, bringing its circulating supply to over $157 billion (a $20 billion increase year-to-date). By the end of the second quarter, Tether's total holdings of U.S. Treasuries had exceeded $127 billion, an increase of approximately $8 billion from the first quarter, making it one of the world's largest holders of U.S. Treasuries. Meanwhile, shareholder capital in the company managing the reserve assets remained stable at approximately $5.47 billion compared to the previous quarter. Tether's net profit in the second quarter totaled approximately $4.9 billion, bringing its total net profit for the first half of the year to $5.7 billion. Year-to-date, TIL's recurring profit was $3.1 billion, excluding the market value contribution of gold and Bitcoin (which increased by $2.6 billion). As of June 30, 2025, the company's total assets are at least $162,574,933,798; the company's total liabilities are $157,108,009,474, of which $157,100,255,857 is related to the issued digital tokens; the company's assets exceed its liabilities; the company's proprietary investments in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and communications infrastructure through Tether Investments are not included in the reserves of the issued tokens.