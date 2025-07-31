BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

Bankr’s crypto token surged 48% to hit a new all-time high of $0.000969, with daily volume exploding five-fold after Coinbase listed the artificial intelligence-powered trading agent.

Summary BankrCoin price rose sharply after Coinbase listed the BNKR token.

Coinbase’ listing fueled upside momentum for Bankr, with daily volume rising more than 500%.

Bankr is an AI-agent project that allows users to buy and sell tokens via chat on X.

BankrCoin (BNKR), the token of the advanced AI agent Bankr, traded at around $0.000596 early Thursday but surged to an intraday peak of $0.000969. This spike in upward momentum followed the community’s reaction to an announcement by crypto exchange Coinbase.

What is Bankr?

Bankr is an AI agent that launched on the decentralized social platform Farcaster, aiming to allow users to buy coins directly on social media. The AI agent is now also available on X.

One notable point about Bankr and its token is that the project is backed by Coinbase Ventures, the crypto and AI venture capital arm of U.S.-based exchange Coinbase.

Bankr operates in the rapidly growing AI agent sector As an AI-assisted crypto wallet, it offers users a bot they can use alongside stablecoins to spend, send, and earn. With Bankr, users can trade as they chat on X or through the Base app.

Pseudonymous crypto trader Degen Wolf shared this outlook on X:

Coinbase lists BNKR crypto

On July 30, the exchange revealed that BNKR will be listed on Coinbase.com and be also available via the exchange’s iOS and Android mobile apps.

https://twitter.com/CoinbaseAssets/status/1950592844781039699

The listing allows Coinbase customers to buy, sell, and store BNKR, a move that attracted significant buying pressure for the $86 million market cap token.

Daily volume surged 500% to over $42 million, reflecting notable market activity around the token. BNKR was last trading at $0.00085, about 46% higher since the listing announcement. However, given its rapid price gains, some profit-taking may trim part of the upside.