Bitwise, VanEck, and other institutions call on the US SEC to approve the inclusion of liquidity staking tokens in ETPs

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SolanaFloor, Jito Labs, Bitwise, Multicoin Capital, VanEck, and the Solana Policy Institute have submitted an open letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) urging approval of the inclusion of liquidity staking tokens in exchange-traded products (ETPs), specifically targeting the pending Solana ETF application from eight major issuers. The letter states that liquidity staking tokens can improve capital efficiency, enhance operational resilience, and improve risk management, which is consistent with the SEC's recently issued guidance on physical (underlying asset) subscriptions and redemptions of cryptocurrency ETFs.

