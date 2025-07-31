Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Decrypt, data from the crypto market analysis platform Santiment shows that whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 10,000 Bitcoins have accumulated 0.9% of the total supply over the past four months. Considering the current number of Bitcoins in circulation is 19,899,417, this percentage actually rises to 1%, as some Bitcoins remain unmined (total supply is 21 million). On-chain analyst Ali Martinez stated that in the past 48 hours alone, Bitcoin whales have accumulated a cumulative 30,000 BTC.

