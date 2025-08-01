The final week of July saw the crypto market end with obvious indications of capital rotation: while larger L1s and DeFi staples moderately cooled off, micro- and mid-cap altcoins surged due to speculative pumps, DeFi activity, and narrative tailwinds.
Even while Bitcoin traded in a narrow range of $118K to $120,000, Ethereum ETFs remained the talk of the town, driving altcoin rallies. Despite recent FOMC news and macroeconomic uncertainties, the entire market capitalization remained resilient, hovering at $3.89 trillion.
Attention was drawn to altcoins with strong community enthusiasm or novel triggers; Story and Sonic tokens also showed great momentum, while Pump.fun and Ethena lead with double-digit gains. As traders shifted to higher-risk opportunities, tokens like Conflux, Celestia, and Uniswap that had experienced large previous rallies or had contentious storylines dipped slightly.
Now let’s dive deep into the top gainers and losers in crypto this week:
<$600M with ~$580M volume
≈+22.7%
Pump.fun (PUMP) led the list of gainers with a huge ~22.7% surge on high volume, primarily due to hype cycles and momentum trading, and was trading close to $0.003095 as of July 31.
Pump.fun is a meme-style micro-cap coin that has a reputation for making quick, dramatic swings without any underlying support.
~$900M–$1B
+12.8%
Ethena (ENA) is currently trading at around $0.6601, having gained roughly 12.8% in the last 24 hours and performing well each week thanks to synchronization with interest in nominal derivatives and whale accumulation.
Using DeFi primitives, this protocol exposes users to ETH and USD movements by leveraging synthetic stablecoins such as vUSDe and vETHd.
Mid-cap level with ~$72M 24h volume
≈ +8.9%
Driven by narrative-driven momentum and speculative interest, Story Protocol (IP) finished in the top three with a gain of about 8.9% at roughly $6.18.
An altcoin with social appeal and tokenomics likely tied to storytelling or NFT integrations.
~$450M–$500M (daily volume ~457M)
–~6.7%
With a 24-hour fall of almost 6.7%, Conflux (CFX) is currently trading at $0.2126. A weeklong reversal follows earlier gains, indicating profit-taking and a change in attitude, according to CoinMarketCap.
Conflux is a public blockchain with Asian roots that prioritizes developer interest and high throughput.
$188M based on volume ~188M
+8.34% intraday; weaker weekly likely due to earlier pump
Sonic (S), which is currently trading around $0.3314, saw significant intraday gains of almost 8.3%, but it wasn’t one of the top weekly movers, indicating volatility without consistent growth, according to CoinMarketCap.
Sonic is relatively a smaller token that was probably fueled by transient excitement and might have been connected to exchange listings or specialized news.
~$1B+ (daily volume ~482M)
+~4.5% intraday, but down moderately over the week
Curve DAO (CRV), which is currently trading close to $1.05, saw modest gains today (around 4.5%) but a poorer weekly performance when compared to the cryptocurrencies that are trending, according to CoinMarketCap.
Curve Finance, a well-known decentralized stablecoin liquidity DEX, uses the Curve DAO Token as its native governance token.
|Coin / Token
|7‑Day Gain/Loss
|Approx. Price
|Market Position
|Key Driver
|Pump.fun (PUMP)
|+22.7%
|~$0.003095
|Micro-cap, hyped token
|Speculative/social momentum
|Ethena (ENA)
|+12.8%
|~$0.66
|DeFi derivatives niche
|Whale accumulation, listing buzz
|Story (IP)
|+8.9%
|~$6.18
|Narrative-driven alt
|Social attention, mid-cap momentum
|Conflux (CFX)
|–6.7%
|~$0.2126
|L1 with regional traction
|Profit-taking into rotation
|Sonic (S)
|+8.3% (intraday)
|~$0.3314
|Small-cap vol token
|Short-lived hype attacks
|Curve DAO (CRV)
|+4.5% (intra-day)
|~$1.05
|DeFi liquidity staple
|Mild rebound, but flat week
Smaller and mid-cap cryptocurrencies dominated headlines as of July 31, 2025, with speculative and DeFi-driven interest producing the largest upside for Pump.fun, Ethena, and Story. A shift in capital toward higher-risk, higher-reward assets is indicated by the small underperformance of well-known firms like Conflux and Curve DAO. As July draws to a conclusion, this pattern demonstrates a definite risk-on attitude among traders.
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.