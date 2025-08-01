Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

CryptoNews
2025/08/01 00:58
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018642-1.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1948+7.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.15891+2.58%
america party
AMERICA$0.0002914-9.13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05334-2.53%

Key Takeaways:

  • A Deloitte survey shows 23% of North American CFOs expect to integrate cryptocurrency into treasury operations by 2027.
  • Beyond financial use, crypto adoption could reshape corporate governance, vendor management, and workforce skill requirements.
  • Stablecoin regulation and CBDC rollouts may influence whether crypto becomes a mainstream corporate settlement mechanism.

Nearly a quarter of chief financial officers in North America expect their finance departments to be using cryptocurrency treasury within two years, according to a Deloitte survey published on July 31.

The survey, conducted from June 4 to June 18, polled 200 CFOs from companies generating at least $1 billion in annual revenues.

Concerns Over Volatility and Controls

Deloitte found that 23% of respondents said their treasury teams will utilize cryptocurrency for either payments or investments by 2027, with the figure rising to almost 40% among CFOs at firms with $10 billion or more in revenue.

The report noted that 43% of CFOs cited price volatility as their top concern in adopting non-stable cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether. Accounting complexity and controls were identified by 42%, followed by a lack of industry regulation at 40%.

Regulatory uncertainty has been heightened by recent U.S. policy shifts. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) formed a crypto task force in January before rescinding prior accounting guidance, prompting the Financial Accounting Standards Board to update its own rules in March.

Fifteen percent of CFOs indicated they expect to accept stablecoins for payments within two years, with the proportion again higher for the largest companies. Forty-five percent of respondents pointed to improved customer privacy as a benefit, while 39% cited efficiency in cross-border payments.

Corporate Treasury Use Cases Expanding

Beyond treasury functions, CFOs identified supply chain tracking as a key application. More than half said they expect to use non-stable cryptocurrencies for this purpose, and nearly as many indicated the same for stablecoins.

The survey also showed that discussions about cryptocurrency are becoming common at senior levels.

Thirty-seven percent of CFOs said they had spoken with their boards about crypto adoption, while 41% had discussed it with CIOs, and 34% with banks or lenders. Only 2% reported no engagement with stakeholders on the issue.

The growing dialogue suggests corporations are weighing not only direct financial use cases but also how digital assets could reshape vendor relationships, treasury systems, and compliance frameworks.

At the same time, the trajectory of stablecoin regulation and central bank digital currency initiatives could determine whether CFOs view crypto primarily as a niche investment tool or as an eventual component of mainstream corporate payment and settlement systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

How might corporate crypto adoption affect internal audit practices?

CFOs may require updated audit frameworks to manage blockchain transactions, ensuring transparency, risk control, and compliance with evolving accounting standards.

What skills will finance departments need to manage crypto use?

Departments will likely need expertise in blockchain technology, cross-border settlement systems, cybersecurity, and compliance with multi-jurisdictional regulations.

Could crypto adoption impact vendor relationships?

Yes. Crypto-based payments and supply chain tracking may streamline reconciliation processes and provide transparency in procurement and logistics.

How might stablecoin regulation influence CFO adoption timelines?

Clearer rules could accelerate adoption by reducing regulatory risk and encouraging CFOs to view stablecoins as viable settlement assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,472.8-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:03

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%