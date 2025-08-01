Tether posts $4.9b Q2 profit, expands USDT supply by $20b in 2025

Tether’s profit in the second quarter of the year hit $4.9 billion, with the company’s total USDT issued for the period reaching $20 billion.

  • Tether’s profits hit $4.9 billion in Q2 2025 and stood at $5.7 billion year-to-date as of a new attestation report.
  • Overall USDT issuance has reached $20 billion YTD.
  • The company also witnessed significant expansion, with investments across artificial intelligence, renewable energy and communications.

Tether revealed the financial figures as part of its Q2 2025 attestation by accounting firm BDO. 

In the report, which offers a detailed account of Tether (USDT) and its asset reserves, notes that as of June 30, 2025, the stablecoin issuer hit net profit of approximately $4.9 billion over the quarter, with this pushing profit for the first six months of 2025 to $5.7 billion. 

Tether’s year-to-date recurrent profits stood at $3.1 billion, excluding mark-to-market profit generated from its gold and Bitcoin (BTC). Together, the precious metal and benchmark digital asset added $2.6 billion, BDO noted in the attestation.

USDT issued reached $20 billion

Per the highlights of the report, Tether witnessed significant global expansion during Q2, 2025, with the company issuing $13.4 billion USDT. The move saw the leading stablecoin by market capitalization hit a circulating supply over $157 billion, implying a $20 billion increase year-to-date.  

Tether’s profits and expansion, which includes efforts in Latin America and Africa, come as regulatory shifts buoy adoption.

Investments include in areas of communications, renewable energy and artificial intelligence. Earlier this month, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company had invested in over 120 platforms and projects. Meanwhile, one milstone in crypto regulation recently saw U.S. regulators pass GENIUS Act, a key stablecoin legislation that President Donald Trump signed into law.

Tether also recorded an increase in its U.S. Treasuries holdings, with the company holding more than $127 billion at the end of the quarter. In Q1 2025, Tether held about $119 billion in U.S. Treasuries, and the increase makes the stablecoin giant one of the largest holders of U.S. government debt.

