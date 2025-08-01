Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets, derivatives, and early token sales, with plans to expand its core trading applications beyond cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Vice President Max Branzburg stated that the company is committed to building a "one-stop on-chain exchange" that enables on-chain trading of all assets and promotes a faster and more open global economy. The new services will also be gradually opened to international markets in the future, with the specific progress depending on regulatory approvals in various regions.

