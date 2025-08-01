Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 07:47 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Information: Meta Platforms (META.O) recently discussed a transaction with artificial intelligence video startup Pika, including a possible acquisition.

Market Opportunity