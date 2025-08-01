White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 07:30 Share

According to a report by Jinshi on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 25% tariff on India, a 19% tariff on Thailand, a 30% tariff on South Africa, a 15% tariff on Turkey, and a 15% tariff on Venezuela. If the US has a trade surplus with a country, the tariff rate will be 10%.

