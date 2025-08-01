Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 07:40 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that Coinbase added 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its total holdings to 11,776. The cost basis was $740 million, and the fair value was $1.26 billion, a significant increase from Q1.