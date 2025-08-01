Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors" Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 08:16 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Yicai Global, in response to allegations of serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips, Nvidia responded: "Cybersecurity is of paramount importance to us. Nvidia's chips do not have 'backdoors' and do not allow anyone to remotely access or control these chips."

