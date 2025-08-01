Trump and his donors will pay for $200 million White House renovations Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 07:48 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that Politico reported that the White House will undergo a massive $200 million renovation of its East Wing, the latest construction project by Trump at the executive residence. White House Press Secretary Levitt announced Thursday that construction on a new, approximately 90,000-square-foot White House State Dining Room with a capacity of 650 people will begin in September. According to the White House website, Trump and other "patriotic donors" will pay for the $200 million renovation. Levitt stated that the East Wing will also undergo a "modernization," and that all office areas, including the First Lady's office, will be temporarily relocated during construction. This is the latest and most expensive of a series of recent White House renovations during Trump's presidency. Levitt stated that the project is expected to be completed before the end of Trump's term.

