ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
PANews reported on August 1st that Politico reported that the White House will undergo a massive $200 million renovation of its East Wing, the latest construction project by Trump atPANews reported on August 1st that Politico reported that the White House will undergo a massive $200 million renovation of its East Wing, the latest construction project by Trump at

Trump and his donors will pay for $200 million White House renovations

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/01 07:48
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001268-8.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.466-2.14%
WING
WING$0.09169-0.15%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.002235-4.93%

PANews reported on August 1st that Politico reported that the White House will undergo a massive $200 million renovation of its East Wing, the latest construction project by Trump at the executive residence. White House Press Secretary Levitt announced Thursday that construction on a new, approximately 90,000-square-foot White House State Dining Room with a capacity of 650 people will begin in September. According to the White House website, Trump and other "patriotic donors" will pay for the $200 million renovation. Levitt stated that the East Wing will also undergo a "modernization," and that all office areas, including the First Lady's office, will be temporarily relocated during construction. This is the latest and most expensive of a series of recent White House renovations during Trump's presidency. Levitt stated that the project is expected to be completed before the end of Trump's term.

Market Opportunity
Whiterock Logo
Whiterock Price(WHITE)
$0.0001268
$0.0001268$0.0001268
-1.39%
USD
Whiterock (WHITE) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,580.67
$93,580.67$93,580.67

-0.07%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,289.49
$3,289.49$3,289.49

+0.52%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3077
$2.3077$2.3077

-1.77%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.96
$140.96$140.96

-0.45%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14997
$0.14997$0.14997

-0.02%