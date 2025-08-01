A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 08:30 Share

According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH, and has currently realized a $1.9 million floating profit. This operation reportedly involved using his principal. He previously profited $26 million from $3 million, but had previously suffered heavy losses from shorting BTC. This position includes 40 times leverage short 1111 BTC (valued at 128 million USD, opening price at 117,297 USD, liquidation price at 118,333 USD) and 25 times leverage short 4,141 ETH (valued at 15.28 million USD, opening price at 3,724 USD, liquidation price at 4,385 USD).

