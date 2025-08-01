In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 09:07 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and $7.4057 million in short positions. Ethereum's liquidation totaled $91.6493 million, and Bitcoin's $76.0871 million. Furthermore, over the past four hours, over $409 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network.