Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering
PANews
2025/08/01

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value of up to US$4.2 billion through an "ATM Program." The company stated that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including Bitcoin acquisitions, working capital, and payment of preferred stock dividends.

