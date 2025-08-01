Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 09:44 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service revenue reached $656 million, and the platform's assets under custody reached $245 billion, with BTC/ETH ETFs accounting for over 80% of these assets. Coinbase's Q2 2025 financial report revealed that the company suffered $307 million in losses from the highly publicized data breach, lower than the market estimate of $400 million. During the reporting period, the company's total revenue decreased by 26% quarter-over-quarter, trading revenue decreased by 39%, and crypto spot trading volume decreased by over 30%. Quarterly trading volume reached $237 billion, up from $226 billion in the same period of 2024.