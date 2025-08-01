Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 11:59 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive day of net inflows. BlackRock's ETHA saw an inflow of $18.1768 million, Fidelity's FETH saw an inflow of $5.6184 million, and Grayscale's ETHE saw a net outflow of $6.7957 million. As of now, the ETF's total net asset value is $21.518 billion, with a cumulative net inflow of $9.641 billion.