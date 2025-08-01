Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill officially came into effect today Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 13:09 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CCTV News, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Bill has officially come into effect. This will establish a licensing system for fiat stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong and improve the regulatory framework for virtual asset activities in Hong Kong to maintain financial stability while promoting financial innovation.

