Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

PANews reported on August 1st that Vaultz Capital, a UK-listed digital asset management company, successfully raised £4.3 million through a private placement, of which Aura Digital subscribed £2.6 million. The company is currently conducting a new placement round, targeting a total of approximately £6 million. The company is accelerating the expansion of its Bitcoin reserve and infrastructure strategy, has appointed Erik Benz as CEO, and has established a new Bitcoin Advisory Board.

