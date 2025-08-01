XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 14:04 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Decrypt, although Ethereum's price performance rebounded in the second quarter and Coinbase's retail trading volume declined overall, XRP continued to lead Ethereum in consumer trading revenue. According to Coinbase's second-quarter shareholder letter, XRP accounted for 13% of consumer trading revenue, slightly higher than Ethereum's 12%. This trend began in the first quarter of this year, when XRP attracted a large number of retail traders due to favorable regulations and rising prices.

