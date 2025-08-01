Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 15:17 Share

According to a PANews report on August 1, Metaplanet announced that it has submitted a shelf registration application for up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares, including 277.5 billion yen of Class A perpetual preferred shares (senior, cumulative, non-convertible) and 277.5 billion yen of Class B perpetual preferred shares (cumulative, convertible).