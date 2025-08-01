Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 14:33 Share

Democratic senators have asked Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould to explain how he’ll prevent Donald Trump from influencing stablecoin rules that may benefit his family.

Market Opportunity OFFICIAL TRUMP Price (TRUMP) $5.456 $5.456 $5.456 -1.14% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Live Price Chart Buy TRUMP Now