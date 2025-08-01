AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 16:04 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI project Billions announced the completion of a $30 million funding round, dedicated to building the first universal human-AI network. This funding round was backed by leading crypto and AI infrastructure investors including Polychain, Coinbase Ventures, Polygon, LibertyCity Ventures, and BITKRAFT Ventures. Billions advocates for resolving internet trust issues through verifiable identity, enabling users to prove their authenticity without exposing their private data and creating a safer environment for human-AI interaction. The company believes that verifiable identity is key to unlocking the internet's potential.

