ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
At least seven asset managers have filed amended registration statements for their proposed spot Solana ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as potential approval draws closer. As of August 1, firms including Bitwise, Canary Capital, Fidelity, CoinShares, Grayscale,…At least seven asset managers have filed amended registration statements for their proposed spot Solana ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as potential approval draws closer. As of August 1, firms including Bitwise, Canary Capital, Fidelity, CoinShares, Grayscale,…

Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:09
SOON
SOON$0.397-3.73%

At least seven asset managers have filed amended registration statements for their proposed spot Solana ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as potential approval draws closer.

As of August 1, firms including Bitwise, Canary Capital, Fidelity, CoinShares, Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck have submitted updates to their S-1 registration statements.

What is an amended S-1 registration?

For those unaware, an S-1 is a document filed with the SEC that companies use to register new securities for public offering. In the case of spot Solana ETFs, these filings serve as the formal proposal to launch a new fund that would offer direct exposure to SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain. 

These registration statements outline crucial information such as the fund’s structure, objectives, fees, custodianship, and risk factors.

Amending the S-1 typically reflects feedback from the SEC or internal adjustments by the issuer. The changes might include clarifications on creation and redemption procedures, disclosures about potential staking of SOL, or updates to custodian arrangements.

While the recent amendments were not substantial in content, according to market analyst Nate Geraci, they indicate that both issuers and regulators are working toward consensus on key language and structural details.

Will Solana ETFs be approved?

Once issuers file or amend their S-1s, the SEC reviews the documents and provides comments. Issuers must then respond and potentially submit further updates. The process continues until the SEC deems the proposal satisfactory.

For a spot ETF to launch, both the S-1 and a separate 19b-4 filing—proposing a rule change to list the ETF on a national exchange—must be approved. Some issuers have already filed their 19b-4s, while others are expected to do so shortly.

Last month, unnamed sources claimed the commission had asked issuers to submit revised filings addressing issues like in-kind redemptions and staking.

The SEC was also said to be reviewing how issuers plan to handle in-kind redemptions and whether staking will be incorporated into the ETF structure.

On July 30, the SEC approved in-kind creation and redemption for all spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, lending credibility to earlier reports that a Solana ETF approval could also be on the horizon. If that happens, Solana ETFs may also adopt in-kind redemption structures from the outset.

As for timing, the SEC typically responds to amended S-1 filings within two to four weeks. Given the procedural tone of the latest updates and reports of active dialogue, a final decision on the first Solana ETF approvals could arrive by late August or September, ahead of the October deadline.

At press time, bettors on Polymarket were almost certain that Solana ETFs will be getting approved by the end of 2025.

Market Opportunity
SOON Logo
SOON Price(SOON)
$0.3968
$0.3968$0.3968
-1.58%
USD
SOON (SOON) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,470.00
$93,470.00$93,470.00

-0.19%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,284.74
$3,284.74$3,284.74

+0.37%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3115
$2.3115$2.3115

-1.61%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.87
$140.87$140.87

-0.51%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.15025
$0.15025$0.15025

+0.16%