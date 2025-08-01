Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Coingecko data, six of the top 300 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have seen monthly gains exceeding 100% over the past 30 days. The specific gains are as follows:
- Zora (ZORA) rose 746.5% and is currently trading at $0.0698;
- Rekt (REKT) rose 208.3% and is currently trading at $0.0000008631;
- Conflux (CFX) rose 183.9% and is currently trading at $0.2114;
- Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 134.4% and is currently trading at $0.03333;
- Ethena (ENA) rose 125.5% and is currently trading at $0.5862;
- Story (IP) It rose 102.7% and is now priced at $5.88. WEMIX (WEMIX) rose 94.6% and is now priced at $0.773. Convex Finance (CVX) rose 85.1% and is now priced at $4.14. Qubic (QUBIC) rose 82.1% and is now priced at $0.000002518. Bonk (BONK) rose 79.6% and is now priced at $0.00002554.
