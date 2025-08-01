The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 17:33 Share

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16 ETH at a cost of $3,958 per ETH, $37 higher than the exchange's price, practically hitting the short-term high. He currently has a paper loss of $1.645 million and has not yet made any moves to sell or transfer his holdings.

