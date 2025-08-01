ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/01 18:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.002747-2.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.13482+2.43%
Aixbt
AIXBT$0.04158-0.66%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.152+6.60%

The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals.

Summary
  • The Indigo upgrade enhances the agent’s ability to analyze sentiment, whale movements, and token valuations.
  • Terminal access to Indigo is priced at 600,000 AIXBT tokens or $200 per month.
  • AIXBT token trades at $0.12, 87% below its ATH reached in January.

The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a major upgrade with the launch of Indigo, enhancing its intelligence layer with deeper context and sharper trading signals.

By integrating structured data feeds from CoinGecko, BubbleMaps, and DeFiLlama, Indigo processes sentiment, whale movements, and token valuations, transforming raw blockchain noise into cleaner, more actionable signals. Terminal access is priced at 600,000 AIXBT tokens or $200 per month.

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking - 1

The rise of Aixbt agent

Launched in November last year via Virtuals Protocol on Base, the Aixbt agent made its mark by tracking social sentiment and crypto narratives on X, initially aggregating insights from hundreds of KOLs and distilling the data into real-time, AI-driven trading signals shared on the agent’s X feed.

In a late 2024 analysis by Pix On Chain, the agent was shown to boast an accuracy rate of 83% based on its calls across 210 tokens, with 183 of them yielding profitable outcomes after being mentioned in its posts. However, it’s also been known to misreport.

In December last year, Quantum Cats—a leading Bitcoin Ordinals project—purchased over $1 million worth of AIXBT tokens, fueling a sharp rally that propelled the token to an ATH of $0.9475 in January. However, it has since retraced—currently trading at $0.12, with a market cap around $115.44 million.

Because using Indigo requires buying 600,000 AIXBT tokens or paying $200 a month, the upgrade could potentially lead to an increase in AIXBT token price.

Market Opportunity
Moonveil Logo
Moonveil Price(MORE)
$0.002747
$0.002747$0.002747
-1.43%
USD
Moonveil (MORE) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,455.74
$93,455.74$93,455.74

-0.20%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,284.88
$3,284.88$3,284.88

+0.38%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3182
$2.3182$2.3182

-1.33%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$141.00
$141.00$141.00

-0.42%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.15020
$0.15020$0.15020

+0.13%