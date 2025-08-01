Trump: If Powell doesn't cut rates, the Board of Governors should take control Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 18:39 Share

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Jerome Powell, a stubborn idiot, must now significantly lower interest rates. If he continues to refuse (to cut interest rates), the Board of Governors should take control and do what everyone knows must be done.

Market Opportunity Threshold Price (T) $0,009446 $0,009446 $0,009446 -1,13% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Threshold (T) Live Price Chart Buy T Now