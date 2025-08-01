A whale withdrew 14,520 ETH worth $53 million from the exchange in the past 9 hours. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 18:40 Share

According to PANews on August 1st, Lookonchain monitoring indicates that whale 0xF436 is increasing its ETH holdings, withdrawing 14,520 ETH (worth $53 million) from exchanges in the past nine hours. Notably, just five days ago, this whale purchased 38,606 ETH (worth $148.44 million) for SharpLink Gaming.

