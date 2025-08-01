Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 18:48 Share

According to PANews on August 1st, Lido released a security disclosure on the X platform: a vulnerability related to the Lido CSM and the permissionless validator contract used to verify validator withdrawals has been reported and fixed. The vulnerability has not been exploited, and no CSM node operators have been affected. StETH holders were also not affected. As part of the remediation measures, the vulnerability was fixed through the oracle mitigation solution (disabling the bond burning function) and DAO vote Proposal 190. Lido has paid a bug bounty to the white hat hacker who disclosed the issue through the Lido×Immunefi project. According to PANews on August 1st, Lido released a security disclosure on the X platform: a vulnerability related to the Lido CSM and the permissionless validator contract used to verify validator withdrawals has been reported and fixed. The vulnerability has not been exploited, and no CSM node operators have been affected. StETH holders were also not affected. As part of the remediation measures, the vulnerability was fixed through the oracle mitigation solution (disabling the bond burning function) and DAO vote Proposal 190. Lido has paid a bug bounty to the white hat hacker who disclosed the issue through the Lido×Immunefi project.

Market Opportunity Notcoin Price (NOT) $0.0006347 $0.0006347 $0.0006347 +0.41% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Notcoin (NOT) Live Price Chart Buy NOT Now