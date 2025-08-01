ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Cross-chain bridges have overtaken traditional mixers as the primary tool for laundering stolen crypto in early 2025, moving over $1.5 billion in hacked funds. Their speed, liquidity, and lighter regulatory scrutiny have made them far more attractive than mixers like…Cross-chain bridges have overtaken traditional mixers as the primary tool for laundering stolen crypto in early 2025, moving over $1.5 billion in hacked funds. Their speed, liquidity, and lighter regulatory scrutiny have made them far more attractive than mixers like…

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/01 19:55
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04383+0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.002727-3.74%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13185-6.74%
Wink
LIKE$0.003102+0.68%
Farcana
FAR$0.00149+28.89%

Cross-chain bridges have overtaken traditional mixers as the primary tool for laundering stolen crypto in early 2025, moving over $1.5 billion in hacked funds. Their speed, liquidity, and lighter regulatory scrutiny have made them far more attractive than mixers like Tornado Cash for obscuring asset origins.

Summary
  • Crypto hacks in the first half of 2025 hit unprecedented levels, with over $3 billion stolen across 119 incidents, already 50% higher than all of 2024.
  • Hackers are moving funds faster than ever, often laundering assets through cross-chain bridges rather than mixers, with some thefts fully obscured in minutes before any public disclosure.
  • Centralized exchanges remain the primary cash-out points, while recovery efforts are limited, leaving most stolen funds either laundered rapidly or lying in wait for future movement.

The first half of 2025 marked one of the most destructive periods in the history of cryptocurrency hacks. According to a recent report by Global Ledger shared with crypto.news, more than $3 billion was stolen in 119 separate incidents, a figure that already surpasses total losses for all of 2024 by more than 50%.

Yet the sheer volume of attacks isn’t the only alarm bell. The speed at which hackers move stolen funds — often before the theft is publicly known — has fundamentally changed the landscape of crypto crime, the analysts say.

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say - 1

“Attackers are moving faster, often laundering funds before the incident is even publicly known,” the report states. In one case, the fastest movement of hacked funds took just four seconds, effectively giving attackers a head start measured in blinks of an eye. This rapidity severely limits the ability of current alerting systems and regulators to intervene before the money disappears.

By breaking down timelines, the analysts identified key patterns in how stolen assets are handled: how quickly they move, how long they remain idle, and which parts of the crypto ecosystem are most exploited.

Bridges outpace mixers as laundering tools

Perhaps the most significant finding concerns the methods hackers use to obscure the origin of stolen crypto. Cross-chain protocols — also known as cross-chain bridges — have apparently become the preferred method for laundering stolen crypto.

In the first half of 2025, over $1.5 billion, or 50.1% of all hacked assets, were routed through bridges. This dwarfs the $339 million — around 11% — sent to crypto mixers, which nonetheless remain in use in about half of hack cases.

As Global Ledger notes, the functionality of cross-chain protocols is “heavily leveraged by illicit actors, making them a key tool for obfuscating stolen funds origin.” The report suggests that bridges are overtaking mixers as the preferred laundering tool “likely due to their speed, liquidity, and lower regulatory scrutiny.”

Mixers like Tornado Cash, which scramble funds by mixing them with others to break traceability, were once the standard for laundering crypto stolen in hacks. Bridges, which allow assets to be transferred quickly between different blockchain networks, now seem to provide more rapid movement and access to multiple liquidity pools, making it easier for hackers to move large sums swiftly and complicate tracing efforts by law enforcement.

Crypto exchanges remain the main cash-out points

Another area of insight concerns where stolen funds ultimately land. Approximately 15% of hacked assets — $453 million — flowed into centralized exchanges, which are “highly likely to be used for further cash-out,” the analysts say. In contrast, decentralized finance platforms received only about a third of that amount, roughly $170 million or 5.6%.

Despite the rapid growth of DeFi usage and total value locked, the report underscores that centralized platforms remain the primary off-ramp for laundering stolen funds, suggesting that, for all their promise, DeFi protocols have yet to supplant traditional exchanges as the go-to destinations for hackers seeking to convert crypto to fiat or less traceable assets.

The report also paints a sobering picture regarding recovery efforts. Of the total stolen amount, nearly 13% — $379 million — was frozen or burnt, likely due to coordinated enforcement actions or security measures. Meanwhile, only a small portion, 4.6% — around $140 million — was voluntarily returned.

As Global Ledger says, enforcement efforts are making some impact, “but voluntary returns remain rare,” emphasizing that “most recovery still depends on rapid intervention, not goodwill.”

Only a matter of time

A critical takeaway is the alarming speed with which attackers act. Funds from nearly one in four hacks were fully laundered before any public disclosure occurred, closing the window for law enforcement to track or freeze assets. The fastest complete laundering process — from theft to last deposit — was a mere two minutes and 57 seconds, barely enough time to blink.

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say - 2

“Speed has become the new dangerous weapon,” the report warns, noting that the quickest movement of stolen funds was “over 75 times faster than the alerting system.” Once funds begin moving, the trail can go cold in hours or even minutes. Attackers clearly exploit this narrow response window: in over 30% of cases, illicit actors completed laundering within a day of the first wallet movement.

At the time of the report’s research, $1.6 billion — or 53.6% of total losses — remained unspent, meaning these funds either did not move or their movement stopped. The report suggests that some of this amount is “likely still in the process of being laundered, as attackers may be waiting for the heat to die down.”

Market Opportunity
PlaysOut Logo
PlaysOut Price(PLAY)
$0.04384
$0.04384$0.04384
-0.31%
USD
PlaysOut (PLAY) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,483.34
$93,483.34$93,483.34

-0.17%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,287.25
$3,287.25$3,287.25

+0.45%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3174
$2.3174$2.3174

-1.36%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$141.07
$141.07$141.07

-0.37%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.15009
$0.15009$0.15009

+0.06%