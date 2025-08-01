ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform by adding two new blockchains and three stablecoins, including the newly approved USDG in Europe, to support faster and more flexible digital payments. Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform, adding support for…Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform by adding two new blockchains and three stablecoins, including the newly approved USDG in Europe, to support faster and more flexible digital payments. Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform, adding support for…

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/01 20:21
Moonveil
MORE$0,002735-3,45%

Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform by adding two new blockchains and three stablecoins, including the newly approved USDG in Europe, to support faster and more flexible digital payments.

Summary
  • Visa now supports four blockchains: Ethereum, Solana, Stellar, and Avalanche.
  • Three new stablecoins added: PayPal USD (PYUSD), Global Dollar (USDG), and euro-backed EURC.
  • The expansion supports Visa’s strategy to build a multi-chain, multi-currency foundation for interoperable global payments.

Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform, adding support for two additional blockchains and three new stablecoins.

The global payments firm has now integrated Stellar (XLM) and Avalanche (AVAX) alongside its existing support for Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), bringing the total number of supported networks to four.

On the stablecoin front, PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Global Dollar (USDG) have been added via a partnership with blockchain infrastructure provider Paxos. Visa has also introduced support for EURC, a euro-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, enabling settlement in both U.S. dollars and euros.

Notably, the addition of USDG comes just weeks after Paxos officially launched the stablecoin in the European Union under the region’s new MiCA regulatory framework.

“Visa is building a multi-coin and multi-chain foundation to help meet the needs of our partners worldwide,” said Rubail Birwadker, Global Head of Growth Products and Strategic Partnerships, Visa. “We believe that when stablecoins are trusted, scalable and interoperable, they can fundamentally transform how money moves around the world.”

The update arrives amid growing interest in stablecoins from payment providers, fintech firms, and banks aiming to streamline cross-border transactions. Visa entered the stablecoin arena early, initiating settlement experiments with USD Coin (USDC) in 2020. In 2024, the payments giant launched a tokenization platform designed to help financial institutions issue their own tokens and stablecoins.

Market Opportunity
Moonveil Logo
Moonveil Price(MORE)
$0,002735
$0,002735$0,002735
-1,86%
USD
Moonveil (MORE) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93 506,52
$93 506,52$93 506,52

-0,15%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3 287,57
$3 287,57$3 287,57

+0,46%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2,3201
$2,3201$2,3201

-1,25%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$141,17
$141,17$141,17

-0,30%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0,15016
$0,15016$0,15016

+0,10%