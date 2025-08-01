ExchangeDEX+
2025 Recap
As the 2025 bull run peaks, investors are eyeing memecoins with momentum, Little Pepe is emerging as a surprise contender.

3 tokens to check out before 2025 ends: The next XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/01 22:38
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As the 2025 bull run peaks, investors are eyeing memecoins with momentum, Little Pepe is emerging as a surprise contender.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe: The next XRP?
  • Dogecoin: Still going strong
  • Shiba Inu: A slumbering giant ready to wake
  • Final thoughts: Why August 2025 matters
Summary
  • LILPEPE, a new memecoin, is gaining traction during the 2025 bull run.
  • The project has seen early listings and growing community support.
  • Investors are comparing its rise to past memecoin successes like PEPE and SHIB.

As the crypto market gears up for the final sprint 2025, savvy investors are eyeing assets that could make them wealthy before the year wraps. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain household names, a third contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is emerging as the likely next XRP in terms of upside potential and momentum. Let’s explore all three and why August may be the perfect entry point.

Little Pepe: The next XRP?

If XRP captivated the market with its underdog story and comeback potential, Little Pepe would do the same for memecoins, but this time, it would be layered with real infrastructure. Currently in stage 8 of its presale, the token is priced at $0.0017, and it has already raised over $12.5 million with 9 billion+ tokens sold. 

LILPEPE isn’t just another token, it’s the native currency of a Layer 2 blockchain explicitly built for memecoin deployment. This includes sniper bot-resistant mechanics, a DAO voting system, staking rewards, and a Meme Launchpad that empowers creators to deploy their memecoins within its ecosystem. 

What makes this interesting is how LILPEPE combines viral branding with structural utility, making it a better bet for those looking for a long-term play. With listings scheduled on two top-tier centralized exchanges, plus plans for a listing on the world’s largest exchange, the visibility growth potential is off the charts.

Industry whispers suggest that if everything goes right, a $0.20 listing price post-launch could trigger the same kind of rally we saw from early XRP holders. That’s a 100,000% return from its $0.0017 presale price. A bold figure, but with its presale dynamics, tech infrastructure, and meme-powered hype, LILPEPE has already captured investor imagination.

Dogecoin: Still going strong

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at $0.24, and skeptics underestimate its staying power. But history shows that DOGE thrives when retail momentum peaks, and that’s precisely where we’re heading. It’s still the face of memecoins and remains widely used and accepted.

With Elon Musk’s occasional tweets and the upcoming DOGE-1 lunar mission, retail speculation could push it into overdrive again. Analysts predict a 1,000% gain, putting DOGE at around $2.40 by the time this bull cycle reaches its euphoric peak. For investors looking for a more “established” memecoin with a strong track record and name recognition, DOGE remains a solid bet.

Shiba Inu: A slumbering giant ready to wake

Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades at just $0.000014, but don’t let the low price fool you. This token has defied expectations time and time again. It shocked the world in 2021 when it turned modest investments into millions. And now, with the ecosystem expanding, thanks to Shibarium (its Layer 2 network), metaverse plans, and token burns accelerating, SHIB could be gearing up for another parabolic move.

Analysts forecast a 2,000% gain by the end of 2025, sending SHIB soaring to $0.00028. That may not sound dramatic on paper, but for holders with a few hundred dollars’ worth of tokens, it’s enough to rewrite their financial future. SHIB’s strength lies in its incredibly loyal community and expansive roadmap. It’s no longer just a meme, it’s a full blown crypto brand.

Final thoughts: Why August 2025 matters

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from past crypto cycles, it’s this: fortunes are made not during the peak but in the calm before the storm. August 2025 feels calm, Bitcoin is nearing resistance, Ethereum is absorbing ETF inflows, and altcoins are gathering steam. Little Pepe could be the biggest winner, blending memecoin appeal with real infrastructure and explosive presale momentum.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are trusted veterans likely to benefit from the rising tide, but LILPEPE has the momentum to shock the market. A modest investment today in these tokens, especially LILPEPE at presale levels, could be the final shot at becoming a millionaire before the year ends. The charts are aligning, the hype is growing, and the smart money is already positioning.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

