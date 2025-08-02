According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi

PANews 8月2日消息，据财联社报道，美股三大指数集体收跌，道指跌1.23%，本周累计下跌2.92%，纳指跌2.24%，本周累计下跌2.17%，标普500指数跌1.6%，本周累计下跌2.36%。加密货币板块跌幅居前，Coinbase跌超16%，Strategy、Circle跌超8%。热门科技股普跌，亚马逊跌超8%，Meta跌超3%，苹果、英伟达跌超2%，特斯拉、微软、谷歌跌超1%。
