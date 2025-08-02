Currently, a total of 464,000 ETH have been purchased, with a floating profit of US$214 million.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，SharpLink Gaming 在过去 7 小时里入金 1.08 亿枚 USDC 并转到 Galaxy Digital，目前已经买进了 14,933 ETH (5300 万美元)。
SharpLink Gaming 在 7 小时前把 5300 万 USDC 转到 Galaxy Digital，然后在 2 小时前收到 14,933 枚 ETH，买入价格为 3,550 美元。而在收到 ETH 后再次转给 Galaxy Digital 5556 万 USDC 继续购买 ETH。
SharpLink Gaming 从 6 月初开始以微策略的运作模式储备 ETH 以来到今天，已经累计购进 46.4 万枚 ETH，现在价值 16.2 亿美元。购买综合均价约 3,029 美元，目前浮盈 2.14 亿美元。
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.