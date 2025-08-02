Curve currently has about 25 chains online, but not all of them are strictly Layer 2. These include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Celo, Gnosis, Hyperliquid, Ink, Polygon, Sonic, etc.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，CurveDAO 成员 phil_00Llama 提交了一项提案，旨在阻止这家去中心化交易所进一步扩展到其他以太坊 Layer2 层，理由是其缺乏经济效用。提案中写道：“Layer 2 占用了优秀开发者的时间。这些链至少需要与以太坊相同的关注，但回报却微乎其微。通过削减所有这方面的开发，Curve 可以重新获得精力，向更富有成效的方向发展”。“我认为 Curve 应该加大对以太坊的投入，例如专注于在以太坊生态系统中更广泛地采用 scrvUSD。” 他指出，“在交易量低迷的时候”，Curve 在以太坊主网上的矿池产生的收入是其所有 Layer 2 部署总和的 450 倍。
该提案是在 Aave 联合创始人 Marc Zeller 做出类似举动之后提出的。Marc Zeller 在 7 月中旬表示，尽管通过了一项临时检查投票，但该借贷协议应该停止在比特币 Layer 2 BOB 上的部署。据 DeFiLlama，Curve 目前已上线大约 25 条链，但并非所有链都严格意义上都是 Layer 2，其中包括 Arbitrum、Avalanche、Base、Celo、Gnosis、Hyperliquid、Ink、Polygon、Sonic 等。
