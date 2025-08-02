行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

PANews 8月2日消息，据欧易OKX行情显示，日内涨幅排名靠前的几个代币为：TON现报3.689美元，日内涨幅4.18%；NOT现报0.00213美元，日内涨幅4.04%；MKR现报1906.6美元，日内涨幅1.30%；LTC现报107.58美元，日内涨幅1.16%；COMP现报44.47美元，日内涨幅0.59%。 此外，日内跌幅排名靠前的几个代币为：CFX现报0.190美元，日内跌幅8.23%；RPL现报6.538美元，日内跌幅8.19%；BONK现报0.0000256美元，日内跌幅5.34%；OM现报0.236美元，日内跌幅4.82%；LDO现报0.902美元，日内跌幅4.79%。
