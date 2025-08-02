The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）比特币现货 ETF 总净流出 8.12 亿美元。
昨日单日净流出最多的比特币现货 ETF 为富达 (Fidelity） ETF FBTC，单日净流出为 3.31 亿美元，目前 FBTC 历史总净流入达 120.83 亿美元。
其次为 Ark Invest 和 21Shares 的 ETF ARKB，单日净流出为 3.28 亿美元，目前 ARKB 历史总净流入达 23.87 亿美元。
截至发稿前，比特币现货 ETF 总资产净值为 1464.79 亿美元，ETF 净资产比率（市值较比特币总市值占比）达 6.46%，历史累计净流入已达 541.80 亿美元。
