3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

2025/08/03 00:14
Little Pepe nears CEX debut as $12.5m presale, Layer-2 tech, and meme launchpad spark 500x upside chatter.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe: Solana-style ascent, memecoin energy
  • SPX6900: Wall Street parody turned millionaire maker
  • Sei: The Solana of 2025
  • Final take: Don’t wait for the next Solana, ride it early
Summary
  • LILPEPE nears CEX launch with $12.5m raised and Layer-2 meme tech edge.
  • Pepe Launchpad gives LILPEPE a first-mover edge in meme token creation.
  • With tax-free trades and CEX buzz, LILPEPE eyes 500x to 1000x breakout.

Crypto history has proven one thing: small bets with smart entrances on the right tokens can turn into life-changing fortunes. After soaring to a peak of $294 this year, a $1,000 investment in Solana (SOL), under $1 in 2020, would be worth over $130,000. 

Those who missed Solana’s early run, here are 3 crypto tokens that analysts say have similar long-term upside:

  • Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A rapidly growing memecoin with utility, presale momentum, and a robust launchpad ecosystem.
  • SPX6900 (SPX): A memecoin parodying Wall Street that’s already seen insane gains and is riding another breakout wave.
  • Sei (SEI): A Solana-style chain optimized for trading, gaming, and high-speed DeFi, with massive institutional backing.

Let’s explore why Little Pepe draws Solana-style comparisons and why smart money is piling in before it hits exchanges.

Little Pepe: Solana-style ascent, memecoin energy

Little Pepe isn’t just another memecoin riding on frog nostalgia. It’s engineering a full-stack Layer 2 meme ecosystem that’s turning heads across the industry. With its current price sitting under $0.002 and a presale already raising over $12.5 million, Little Pepe’s trajectory mirrors early DOGE and SHIB days. 

But it’s supercharged with real tech and layered investor protection this time. The project recently completed seven stages of its presale, selling 8.3 billion tokens. Stage 8 is 91% sold out at $0.0017. Investors’ FOMO is increasing as the presale progresses toward its official debut at $0.003 on centralized exchanges (CEXs). That’s a 76% increase already, with more on the table.

A standout feature that separates LILPEPE from typical memecoins is the Pepe Launchpad, a platform designed to incubate and launch other memecoins within its Layer-2 EVM ecosystem. This gives LILPEPE a first-mover advantage as both a memecoin and a memecoin launchpad. This dual narrative could attract massive user traffic and revenue.

Additionally, LILPEPE’s tech ecosystem includes tax-free trading, sniper bot resistance, and a smart contract that’s fully audited, making it harder for bots to hijack early gains and dump. This strategic setup ensures retail investors have a fairer playing field amidst the increasing incidence of rug-pulls and other liquidity-draining attacks in the crypto space. CoinMarketCap already lists the token, and major exchanges reportedly discuss listing LILPEPE shortly after the presale ends. This CEX listing is expected to provide the next major catalyst for price discovery.

Little Pepe also gives away $777,000 worth of tokens to 10 lucky participants. With over 120,000 entrants, this marketing campaign has helped it trend across social platforms and meme communities. 

With the token launch coming soon and the supply still heavily undervalued, this project could easily pull a 500x or 1000x move in the right market conditions. Early Pepe Coin and Bonk investors made millions by catching the wave before the hype. LILPEPE offers a similar pre-hype window, and the window is closing fast.

SPX6900: Wall Street parody turned millionaire maker

SPX6900 started as a joke, mocking the S&P 500 index with the tagline “if 500 is good, 6900 is better.” But the joke turned into a cult movement. Since launching in 2023, SPX has climbed over 153,000%, making some early holders instant millionaires.  

The project is fully community-driven. Developers renounced the contract and burned part of the supply, yet the coin surged to over $2.03 per token this week. Daily volumes often exceed $60 million, showing it’s far from a fluke. SPX is now a memecoin juggernaut with real staying power.

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years - 1

With volatility, meme strength, and loyal holders, SPX is the modern memecoin miracle, and some say it’s just getting started. Traders rotating profits from PEPE and FLOKI are also sniffing around SPX.

Sei: The Solana of 2025

Sei has been called the Solana of this cycle for good reason. It’s a high-speed Layer-1 blockchain explicitly built for trading, with finality around 400ms and support for DeFi, NFTs, and gaming. 

Its architecture mimics CEX-like speed but with decentralization. The SEI token is already up 100% in July. It is partly fueled by news that Circle holds a significant stake and that Wyoming may launch its fiat stablecoin on Sei. Even Trump’s World Liberty Finance fund invested $1 million in SEI, now at $800k in profits.

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years - 2

With its parallelized EVM upgrade (Giga), Sei is now the fastest EVM chain, with throughput up to 250,000 TPS, outclassing even Google’s required scale for web2 apps. This makes Sei not just another Layer-1, but a chain with web2-grade performance. Institutional demand is growing, and so is ecosystem adoption. 

Sei’s Total Value Locked (TVL) recently crossed $600 million, and ETF filings are in the pipeline. If it even catches a fraction of Solana’s 2021 momentum, SEI could be one of 2025’s most explosive assets.

Final take: Don’t wait for the next Solana, ride it early

In 2020, Solana was trading under $1, ignored by most investors. Today, it’s a top 10 crypto. The three tokens above each have early-stage momentum, strong narratives, and room for exponential upside:

  • LILPEPE has the meme energy, a robust presale base, and real tech.
  • SPX6900 is the most unpredictable and hilarious bet with shocking returns.
  • SEI is already getting institutional nods and offers world-class throughput.

These three might be the best shot to turn $1,000 into $130,000 in this next cycle. Little Pepe presale is nearly over. Buy now before Stage 8 closes.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

