Kuvi.ai, an AI-powered crypto trading platform, raises $700,000 in seed funding led by Moon Pursuit Capital Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/03 20:04 Share

PANews reported on August 3 that according to Globenewswire, AI-driven cryptocurrency trading platform Kuvi.ai announced the completion of a US$700,000 seed round of financing, led by Moon Pursuit Capital, with participation from Transform Ventures investor Michael Terpin and Web3 investor Dennis Liu, with a valuation of US$30 million. The company aims to use the new funds to support its message input-based trading platform, simplifying the cryptocurrency trading interface in a conversational manner.

Market Opportunity CryptoCurrency Moons Price (MOON) $0.06219 $0.06219 $0.06219 -0.38% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD CryptoCurrency Moons (MOON) Live Price Chart Buy MOON Now