The Blue Origin spacecraft that Sun Yuchen took has been launched Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/03 20:44 Share

PANews reported on August 3 that according to a live broadcast by Blue Origin, the Blue Origin spacecraft New Shepard, which carried Justin Sun, has been launched. It is reported that Justin Sun successfully won a seat on the New Shepard's first manned flight for US$28 million, and said that he would donate all the bidding funds to the Blue Origin Future Club to support STEM education for young people around the world.

