Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/03 20:48

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the official live broadcast of Blue Origin, the New Shepard, a spacecraft carrying TRON founder Justin Sun, completed its space journey and the crew capsule landed smoothly, which took 10 minutes and 14 seconds.

