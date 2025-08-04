A whale is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC with a floating profit of $774,000 Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 09:11 Share

According to PANews on August 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xab15 is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC (US$86 million), with unrealized profits of US$774,000. The whale has set a new profit target of US$120,000.

