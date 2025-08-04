Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $643 million last week, ending a seven-week streak of net inflows.

ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on August 4 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of US$643 million last week (July 28 to August 1, US Eastern Time).

2025/08/04 12:00

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's IBIT Bitcoin ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $355 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $57.6 billion. The second largest was VanEck's HODL ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $9.13 million, bringing HODL's total net inflow to $1.14 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net outflow last week was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, which saw a net outflow of $444 million. ARKB's total net inflow has now reached $2.39 billion. The second largest weekly net outflow was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, which saw a net outflow of $354 million. FBTC's total net inflow has now reached $12.08 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$146.48 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.18 billion.

