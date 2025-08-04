USDe's market capitalization has risen to $9.293 billion, a monthly increase of over 75%. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 11:48 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that DeFiLlama data showed that the market capitalization of Ethena's synthetic stablecoin, USDe, has reached $9.293 billion, a 75.13% increase in one month. USDe is currently the third largest stablecoin by market capitalization, behind only USDT and USDC.

