[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 04, 2025 –Bitcoin Holds $114.5K in Mild Crypto Recovery, PayFi Sector Up 8% Author: CryptoNews Source: CryptoNews 2025/08/04 11:53 Share

Bitcoin rose to $114,500 while Ethereum climbed 3% to $3,559, and XRP traded above $3, up 5% in the past 24 hours. Despite these gains in major coins, the overall crypto market cap is still down 2.4%, reflecting uneven recovery across sectors. PayFi tokens led the rebound with a 8% surge, driven by strong performances from Telcoin (TEL) and Stellar (XLM). Other standout sectors included DeFi, NFTs, and RWA, each posting gains between 4% and 5%, even as broader market sentiment remains cautious. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Market Opportunity Capverse Price (CAP) $0,13678 $0,13678 $0,13678 -0,49% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Capverse (CAP) Live Price Chart Buy CAP Now