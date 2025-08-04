ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on August 4 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$154 million last week (July 28 to August 1, US Eastern Time).

Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $154 million last week, marking 12 consecutive weeks of net inflows.

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/04 12:04

PANews reported on August 4 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$154 million last week (July 28 to August 1, US Eastern Time). It is worth noting that among the nine ETFs, only ETHA achieved net inflows.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of US$394 million. The total historical net inflow of ETHA has now reached US$9.74 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of US$72.05 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.27 billion. The second largest was Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a weekly net outflow of US$53.8 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.34 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$20.11 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.70%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$9.49 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

